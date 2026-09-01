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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Wheat closed with modest gains, but off of sessions highs. The rally may have been limited by the firming US Dollar Index. Support spilled over from sharply higher soybeans and MATIF wheat futures. In the December contract, Chicago gained 8-1/2 cents to 782-1/2, Kansas City climbed 7-1/4 cents to 845-1/4, and MIAX rallied 13-3/4 cents to 767-3/4.” ADM Investor Services said, “Ukraine has harvested 32 mmt of grain so far, or 58% of the planted area. Just over 5 mil. HA of wheat has been harvested with volume reaching 24.76 mmt producing an average yield of 4.92 mt/per HA. The backlog of vessels looking to transit thru Ukraine’s Danube River to ports in Izmail and Reni has swelled to 80.”