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The Hightower Report said, “A stronger start for beans this morning which we believe can be partly attributed to the sharp jump in the Brazilian real overnight after conservative candidate Bolsonaro and current president Lula are headed for a runoff election after Bolsonaro’s strong performance although neither candidate reached 50%, triggering the runoff. The news resulted in aggressive buying in the Brazilian currency which jumped to a new contract high against the dollar and a potential shift to the right would be another blow to the BRICS alliance.” Aaron Huebner at CHS Hedging said, “A new record long position in soybean meal was reported in Friday’s COT. The funds added 15,048 contracts to give them a record length of 207,416 of soybean meal.”