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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were mixed across the complex with beans down $.03-$.04, meal was $1 higher while bean oil finished 40-50 points lower. Both Aug-26 and Nov-26 beans rejected trade back above $12 yesterday for the 2nd time this month. Support for Aug-26 is at its 100-day MA at $11.72 while support for Nov-26 is at $11.70. Aug-26 meal held support at its 50-day MA at $313.90. While Aug-26 oil rejected trade above yesterday’s high, it also held support at its 50-day AM at 72.13.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Yesterday’s export inspections report saw soybean inspections totaling 15.4 million bushels for the week ending July 9. This put total inspections for 25/26 at 1.407 billion bushels which is down 18% from the previous year. The USDA is estimating that exports will be down 20% from last year.”