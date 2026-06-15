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The Hightower Report said, “Reports a 60-day cease fire with Iran has been agreed upon with the signing ceremony set for June 19th has beans and bean oil under pressure this morning as energy prices extend last week’s decline. Beans made new 4 ½ month lows overnight and with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, crop input prices will be falling, taking away one of the supportive fundamental factors.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “With the June WASDE report now behind the market, traders are shifting their focus back to weather developments across the Corn Belt. Attention is also turning toward the highly anticipated USDA Acreage and Grain Stocks reports at the end of the month.”