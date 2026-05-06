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“Prices were lower to sharply lower across the complex. Beans were $.14-$.17 lower, meal was down $1-$3 while oil was off nearly $.02 lb. Spreads weakened across the complex. July beans held MA support at $11.89. Longer-term support for Nov beans is $11.50. July-26 meal closed into new lows for the month with next support at its 100-day MA at $314.70. Major support for July oil is at $.70 lb. Sharply lower energy prices weighed heavily on the ag space today,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.