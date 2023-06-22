People are also reading…
Markets continue to react from one forecast to the next as many areas still deal with drought. “Corn and soybeans were down because market prices have become unstable with so much riding on the next weather forecast,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “July soybean oil followed Wednesday’s limit-down close.”
“In all likelihood yesterday’s EPA announcement will have no impact on ’22-’23 balance sheets, and minimal impact on 2023-’24,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “With sizable investments from big oil and private equity groups along with state/federal tax incentives, the EPA appears to feel the industry should be able to continue expanding without mandates.”