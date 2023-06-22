Related to this story

Corn

Open interest was up 3,788 contracts confirming some net new buying yesterday. Corn is working another 7 to 12 cents higher so far this mornin…

Drought weighing on crops

Grains are higher this morning with nearly half of US corn and soybean acreage in moderate drought, much higher than at this point a year ago,…

Corn

Corn prices are up with new crop leading the surge. “Ongoing drought conditions across a large section of the Midwest continue to fuel the pri…

Volatility expected to continue

“The Ag markets….to the moon June……on dry weather concerns……forecasts are not putting much moisture in the mix for the next week or so,” says …

Dry weather boosting grain prices

“Moisture shortages for mid-June are worse than the last major U.S. drought in 2012,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The n…