It was a fairly quiet day for grain markets on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report. “The market is holding its breathe before tomorrow’s report,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Most of the trading complexes were mixed and fairly quiet.”
Analysts are watching to see what the soybean stocks number will be in tomorrow’s report. “While old crop exports were supportive, I sense the market may be fearing a supportive June 1st stocks number tomorrow,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Recall March 1st stocks were 65 mln bu. below expectations.”