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“Both Sept. ’26 and Dec. ’26 traded to fresh six-week highs before pulling back. Damaging heat from this weekend will likely not show up in today’s crop updates, Soderberg said. “Brazil’s second crop harvest advanced 10% to 40% complete, in line with the YA pace. Export inspections at 56 mil. bu. were in line with expectations and in line with the amount needed to reach the USDA forecast. YTD inspections at 2.281 bil. are up 25% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of up 16%. Noted buyers were Mexico – 18 mil., Japan – 12 mil. while Vietnam took 8 mil.