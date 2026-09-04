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The Hightower Report said, “Corn ended a few cents lower on profit-taking ahead of a 3-day holiday weekend. There has been little fresh news during the session but this week’s themes of hot and dry finishing weather, falling EU crop estimates and significant global corn production decline expected this year, remain bullish factors.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Mostly dry and above-normal temperatures are expected across the Corn Belt, helping push the crop toward maturity. While favorable for harvest progress, the lack of moisture could become a concern in areas where the crop still needs additional grain fill.”