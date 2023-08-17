People are also reading…
“Corn futures saw additional corrective action on Thursday and December futures gained 4 ¼ cents,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices are likely adding some slight weather premium with a hotter and drier forecast going into next week, but some light technical buying occurred as price action was friendly most of the session.”
“Soybean exports at 55 mln bu. were above expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “New crop sales dominated at 52 mil. bringing commitments to 389 mln bu., while still down 38% from YA they continue to narrow the gap.”