According to Bloomburg, “The US agriculture industry’s long-running push to expand higher-ethanol gasoline is at a critical juncture as farmers search for fresh sources of demand.
Recently Listed
Farm
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
According to Bloomburg, “The US agriculture industry’s long-running push to expand higher-ethanol gasoline is at a critical juncture as farmers search for fresh sources of demand.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bloomburg said, “Brazil said its corn ethanol passed a significant regulatory step from the International Maritime Organization, giving the co…
“Corn futures are sharply lower this morning as spillover weakness from energy markets pressures the grain complex,” Total Farm Marketing said…
According to Bloomberg, “American farmers are ignoring US Department of Agriculture surveys in the latest sign of distrust in government data.
“Corn used for ethanol in March ’26 at 474 mil. bu. was up 10% from Feb. ’26 and up 4.8% YOY. In the first seven months of the 2025/26 MY usag…
A group of Oklahoma crop experts this week projected Oklahoma’s 2026 winter wheat harvest at 47.799 million bushels, with an average yield of …
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.