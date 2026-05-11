“Peace talks with Iran are not going well, with both sides rejecting the other’s offer and the President saying they are “on life support.” He is meeting with his national security team to determine the next steps. Energy markets are sharply higher on the news,” Chad Pater of CHS Hedging said.
kAm%96 &$sp (p$st H:== AC@G:56 E96 7:CDE @77:4:2= @FE=@@< %F6D52J >@C?:?8 7@C E96 a_ae^af >2C<6E:?8 J62C] “&D:?8 |2C49 !C@DA64E:G6 !=2?E:?8D 24C6286 @7 hd]b >:==:@? 2?5 2 EC6?5=:?6 J:6=5 @7 `gb 4@C? 3A2[ 62C=J 6DE:>2E6D A=246 6?5:?8 DE@4<D ?62C `]hb 3:==:@? 3FD96=D[” qC2?5@? s@96CEJ @7 %@E2= u2C> |2C<6E:?8 D2:5] “(62<?6DD :? E96 462D6\7:C6 H:E9 xC2? 96=A65 DFAA@CE 4CF56 @:= AC:46D[ 492==6?8:?8 324< E@ E96 S`__^32CC6= =6G6=] r@C? 7FEFC6D >@C6 4@CC6=2E:@? H:E9 4CF56 @:= 5FC:?8 E9:D =2DE C2==J]”k^Am