1 can (15 oz.) black beans or black soybeans, drained and rinsed
1 C. frozen corn, thawed
1/2 C. edamame
1/2 C. chopped sweet red pepper
1/2 C. chopped green onion
1/3 C. chopped cilantro
2 T. fresh lime juice
1 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. minced garlic
1 T. vegetable oil
Place black beans, corn, edamame, red pepper, green onion and cilantro in mixing bowl. Combine lime juice, cumin, garlic and vegetable oil until well blended; pour over vegetables and combine thoroughly. Chill before serving. Makes about 4 cups.