BEDFORD, Iowa — Apple season is in full swing for Steven Wainwright and his family. They own and operates Ladoga LaBlanche Orchards near here in Taylor County, Iowa.

The orchard is part of Wainwright’s family farm, which has been in the family since 1872.

The first part of the orchard’s name comes from a small town that used to be located 4 miles northeast of Bedford on the railroad spur.

“In the late 1800s and early 1900s, people would take produce there,” Wainwright says. “There was an orchard here on the farm with 1,000 or more trees. They took apples in large barrels filled with sawdust and ship them both from there. That’s why we chose that name.”

The other part of the orchard’s name is a tribute to his grandmother Blanche. He credits her with giving him a love of nature.

While most of the trees in the orchard are apple, there are also peach and other trees available.

The current orchard was started in the 1980s, with the first trees planted in 1982.

“We have well over 1,000 apple trees with a lot of different varieties,” Wainwright says “We want to offer something for everyone.”

Many of his customers choose to pick their own apples, and he says that is fine with him.

“We really think people enjoy being able to choose their own apples,” Wainwright says. “They love to go out to the tree itself, giving them the chance to pick what they want.”

It’s a busy time of year for the orchard. Steven says the family is looking forward to their Apple Butter Festival, scheduled for Sept. 23. Apple butter will be made using a copper kettle. Other treats such as apple cider will also be offered.

“We really enjoy having people out to the orchard and telling our story,” Steven says. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun.”