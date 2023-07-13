Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a series featuring small-town restaurants in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

WATKINS, Iowa — The window of opportunity is narrow, but a well-timed trip along Highway 30 in east central Iowa could lead to one of the more unique cafes in the state.

The Youngville Café, formerly known as the Youngville Station in Watkins, Iowa, is only open 2.5 hours each week, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, but the history inside the small restaurant is worth the trip.

“The café is an extension of the Benton County Historical Society,” said Jim Hanke, who manages the café. “Ever since 1994 when a grant from the state renovated and brought the café back to life, it’s been run by volunteers.”

Hanke said the café’s claim to fame is its pies. One woman in her 90s does all the pie baking.

Hanke took over the café after he retired. He said he never had a chance to eat at the café until then and the opportunity for someone to take over arose. He knew he wanted to make sure it continued to run.

The existence of the café is in part due to the historic Lincoln Highway. The café was originally a gas station and bus stop, and even had cabins for travelers before they burned down during the mid-90s restoration project.

“(The Lincoln Highway) was the first transcontinental designated road from New York to California,” Hanke said. “Initially some auto executives in Detroit got together and wanted to encourage people to travel.”

He said the road would start out with “seed miles” where the leaders of the highway would help people in rural areas grade and build sections of this highway. When people saw the economic benefits of having a well-built highway through their town they worked to connect the various sections of highway.

“I think there was a seed mile in every county going east-to-west across,” he said. “It was mapped out by a young lieutenant in the army by the name of Dwight Eisenhower.”

Hanke said keeping the café updated and running is an important endeavor for him, as it keeps a part of history and nostalgia alive for many.

“We get a lot of folks who stop and say ‘My grandmother brought me here 50 years ago and I remember this place,’” he said. “It’s a nostalgic stop that fits in the history of rural Iowa and the Lincoln Highway.”