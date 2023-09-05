People are also reading…
I finished August with 3.49 inches of rain and it wasn’t enough. Group 2.8-3.0 beans are senescing and the dry and dying spots are showing up. As I write this a hot dry wind is blowing what little life is left out of the corn fields. I haven’t seen any seed corn harvesting yet, that usually precedes commercial corn harvest by 2 weeks. Pastures are needing rain. Farms that aerial seed their early cover crops are looking for a rain to make their cover crop plans work timely.