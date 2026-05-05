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Devin Davis’s work on his family farms began at age 10. He eventually returned to work there after attending the University of Northern Iowa, Drake and the Culinary Institute of America. Helping operate 2,000 acres in Warren, Clarke and Madison counties, Davis hopes to boost soil health and reduce risk using no-till, cover crops and buffer strips. In addition, Davis has worked to expand his crop rotation by double-cropping winter wheat with soybeans. He receives help on the farms from his great-uncle Warren Davis.