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I’m writing this on Sunday night after storms just rolled through. Some the area received from 0.3 to over 5 inches of rain on Saturday night. Now this evening we have received more heavy rain and hail as large as golf balls. Tornadoes reported and damage to the south and east of me around Kingsley and Marcus. We needed the rain for the crops as we were very dry. Unfortunately, this isn’t the way anyone wants to get it. It will be a busy week assessing crop damage along with property damage. Stay safe.