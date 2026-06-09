People are also reading…
The first week of June started off with post corn spraying and sidedressing nitrogen. The corn grew a lot with the week of warm temperatures. Some more hay was able to be baled through Wednesday. The appearance of the soybeans continues to improve, but there are spots with thin stands in many fields. On Thursday afternoon there was spotty rain in the area that varied from showers to over 4 inches. At home, we received 4 inches in two hours. The grass waterways were full, and there was much runoff and unfortunately some erosion.