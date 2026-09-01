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It was a good week to get hay baled. Walked in the corn fields and found green and healthy plants that were standing well for the most part. Lower leaves are starting to fire a little. Most ears appear to have pollinated well and are filled out to the end of the cob. With soybeans, I continue to see the appearance of SDS in spots of the fields. Other than the SDS, the beans are still green and have not started to change color yet. We received a timely 1 inch of rain on Aug. 28.