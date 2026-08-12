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Severe storms rolled through east-central Iowa on Friday afternoon, Aug. 7. With them came a confirmed tornado, 90 mph winds and extreme hail. If you were in the bullseye of it all, your bean fields look more like cut hay, and corn fields have been reduced to toothpicks — some cut off below knee level. The entire neighborhood has taken on the smell of bad silage as the crops rapidly die. Once in a lifetime is how it's described to me, as I've yet to meet a grower who has ever experienced a storm like that one, and I certainly haven't in my young career.