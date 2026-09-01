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After several dry weeks, something many of us in east-central Iowa have been glad to see, rain returned this past weekend. Looking across the crops, we appear to be shaping up for a fascinating fall. Some fields are on track to smash yield records, while others will post a zero or near zero due to late-season severe weather. And everything in between is out there, depending on management and when and how your farm got hit by rain. I think realistic expectations for this fall should be to be surprised on both the positive and negative side.