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Our corn continues to do well, entering V10 to V11. The weather has continued to bring some challenges, receiving an additional 3 inches of rain last week over the course of Wednesday morning. The field ponds refilled on this rain event and will cause some crop loss. Our soybeans have begun to flower but show some signs of stress due to excess moisture. When field conditions become fit, I will begin to post spray the soybeans. My pumpkin crop is also off to a good start. With three different plantings, most of the 26 hills are growing and doing well.