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We received anywhere from 1 to just over 3 inches with the rain that moved in last week. Fortunately, we are not dealing with any surface water on any of our fields. There is some minor ponding in some fields in the neighborhood. Our heaviest rain came Thursday night. The rain was certainly welcomed, and the crops responded accordingly. The seed that we patched in a couple of weeks ago has emerged well. Our corn is at V6, soon to move into V7. Our soybeans have two trifoliate leaves and the third is forming. We have not been able to complete our side dressing, but I anticipate it being completed very soon.