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The heat we received since Memorial Day weekend has certainly been welcomed. The corn has responded very well, with all fields in V4 and not far from moving into V5. The soybeans are also growing well with the second trifoliate forming. We were able to patch in a few spots in the soybean fields that needed it, spray first pass on corn and begin fence row spraying. We have variable-rate nitrogen sidedressed on half of our corn and plan to complete the remaining fields in the coming week. I continue to scout for weeds in our corn fields, which are still showing minimal weed pressure. I received about 0.25 inch of rain over the weekend.