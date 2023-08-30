WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands Aug. 29, saying it had no choice after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government's jurisdiction over them.
The rule would require that wetlands be more clearly connected to other waters like oceans and rivers, a policy shift that departs from a half-century of federal rules governing the nation's waterways.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said the agency had no alternative after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government's power to regulate wetlands that do not have a "continuous surface connection" to larger, regulated bodies of water.
Justices boosted property rights in a May ruling in favor of an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near a lake. Chantell and Michael Sackett had objected when federal officials required them to get a permit before filling part of the property with rocks and soil.
The rule announced Tuesday revises a rule finalized earlier this year regulating "waters of the United States." Developers and agriculture groups have long sought to limit the federal government's power to use the Clean Water Act to regulate waterways, arguing the law should cover fewer types of rivers, streams and wetlands. Environmental groups have long pushed for a broader definition that would protect more waters.
The new rule is highly unusual and responds specifically to the Supreme Court ruling in the Sackett case. Typically, a rule is proposed, the public weighs in and then the federal government releases a final version. This rule changes existing policy to align with the recent Supreme Court decision and is final.
The rule issued Tuesday removes the "significant nexus" test from consideration when identifying tributaries and other waters as federally protected.
The Supreme Court ruling "created uncertainty for Clean Water Act implementation, `` the EPA said in a statement Tuesday. The Biden administration issued the amended rule "to provide clarity and a path forward consistent with the (Supreme Court) ruling,`` the agency said.
But agriculture groups responding to the change were not pleased.
“Unfortunately, while this latest amendment does include some positive movement, the amended rule continues to overreach resulting in uncertainty,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement.
American Soybean Association President Daryl Cates, a soybean farmer in Illinois, said in a news release the revisions were “window dressings.”
“(They) leave in place much of the rule’s confusing and harmful foundations,” he said. I”t is even more unsettling that EPA and the Corps plan to finalize this rule without public comment.”
The National Cattleman’s Beef Association called it just one step in the process to change WOTUS.
“The entire cattle industry breathed a sigh of relief when the Supreme Court curtailed the EPA’s overreach under the Clean Water Act. Today’s revised WOTUS definition is an important step toward bringing the EPA more in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling,” NCBA Chief Counsel Mary-Thomas Hart said in a news release.