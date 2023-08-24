Alone camper at the Farm Progress Show grounds in July will soon have thousands of visitors.

Rick Wild, the Farm Progress Show manager, arrived in Decatur with his camper on July 24 and will leave about Sept. 15. For three days, Aug. 29-31, he will be joined by crowds of people viewing the latest farm equipment, farmers watching corn harvest, tillage and tiling demonstrations, and people eating, talking and exploring exhibits.

“Usually I’m pretty much here by myself at first,” says Wild, who calls St. Louis home the rest of the year.

Upon first arriving in July, he’s meeting with local police, fire crews and other community members to get things set up. The following week members of his crew start showing up.

Electricians and landscapers begin their work. The second week in August, it’s trucks, trucks, and more trucks arriving to deliver equipment and materials for the 90-acre show.

“The big iron starts arriving today,” he says Aug. 16.

Before guests arrive, he will have been part of laying out lots, working with vendors and host farmers, and getting things in order for field demos. He says it’s a lot easier now with 10 years of experience setting up the shows in Iowa and Illinois.

In all, he has been involved with the Farm Progress Show for 29 years, working with customers before becoming the manager.

The biggest thing Wild has to juggle during exhibitor move-in is to make sure everyone stays within the lines. When there are 660 exhibitors, some may not have measured exactly.

“We have to police the lines. There are a lot of lines not to cross,” says Wild.

He just finished meeting with the four host farmers.

“The corn will be fantastic for harvest,” he says.

Last year in Boone, Iowa, harvest demonstrations were canceled because the corn wasn’t ready. This year with a few more warm and sunny days, harvest should be ideal, he says.

Monday will be an exciting part of Farm Progress week this year as the show celebrates its 70th birthday and the 100th birthday of Farmall tractors.

To commemorate the event, 70 Farmall tractors are leaving Farmer City, Illinois, on Aug. 28 and driving 30 miles to Decatur, Wild says. They will arrive at Gate 9 and be on display.

People wanting to see more vintage tractors can start early at the Half Century of Progress Show Aug. 24- 27 at the Rantoul Airport.

While that show offers nostalgia, Farm Progress features the latest technology with several companies teasing new products they will be introducing.

“Ride and Drive” at the South Annex and fields in the north have both expanded this year. In the past, five or six companies offered those hands-on opportunities. This year 14 companies are participating.

The no-hands-on area of autonomous vehicles this year also has more to see than ever.

Drone technology will have more flying room this year, too. Keep an eye in the air for Ryse Aero Technologies aerial vehicle a man can fly in, Wild says.

NEXAT Technologies also will be displaying equipment that seemed like science fiction a few years ago.

“A combine, a sprayer, and a planter is all in one machine,” Wild says.

This year the Varied Industries Tent is going to be the biggest ever, holding more small, innovative and startup companies. To demonstrate the versatility of soy, the Illinois Soybean Association is funding 2 acres of soy-based asphalt and using soy-based dust suppressant on the gravel roads inside the exhibit grounds.

“Thousands of attendees and exhibitors attend Farm Progress Show, so it’s the perfect time and place to showcase the versatility and usefulness of Illinois soy,” says ISA Chairman Ron Kindred. “Utilizing soy-based products over their traditional counterparts has several benefits, is better for our environment, increases demand and new markets for Illinois soybeans.”

ISA and Illinois Corn are also jointly highlighting biodiesel and ethanol with the theme “Fueling Progress” in their shared booth. It will include games and activities for kids, hands-on learning experiences, like an interactive display of ISA’s “Trade and Export Journey” map, and opportunities to see what corn and soybean checkoff dollars are doing.