It’s a weather market and it’s going to remain that way without rain in the forecast for the next seven to 10 days, according to a market analyst.

Jack Scoville, an analyst with Price Futures Group, has seen no rain lately in the Chicago area, like most of the Midwest.

“The drought continues,” he said on June 19, and there is no appreciative rain in the forecast. “Nothing drought-busting,”

He said he expected grains to start higher on Tuesday when markets reopen after Juneteenth and to continue in that direction.

Both the U.S. Drought Monitor and CropWatch reports from Illinois, Iowa and Missouri telling of crop stress indicate that drought conditions are increasing.

“Weather is going to be the dominant factor,” Scoville said. “It’s a weather market. It started last week with gains in grains. And we are going to be building on those gains.”

The limiting factor is that demand is still “pretty poor,” he says.

What is being bought is coming from South America, and with good reason, he said of the lower prices being offered by Brazil now.

Weather will remain the main factor pushing markets for a while, with demand being a limiting factor to high prices.

Supply is going to shrink a little as drought conditions continue. At the same time demand is shrinking.

“It will be a tug-o-war” between shrinking supplies and shrinking demand, Scoville said.

“I think weather will win out,” he said, expecting grain prices to increase.