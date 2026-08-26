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Preparations for harvest are ongoing as this crop seems to be coming on fast. Lighter overnight showers were in our area, which allowed the State Fair patrons coming to the gates more fair time. Looks like another good fair, so congratulations to all the 4-Hers and families. The cooler temps towards evening have been pleasant to enjoy the simple things in life like sitting in our grandparents’ old yard chairs and winding down the day. Here's to the simple moments — enjoy.