South Dakota’s Earth Team (ET) volunteers allows U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to stretch resources by partnering volunteers with employees to provide a wide range of services to private landowners and the public.
These activities can include conservation technical assistance, office support, teaching and generating awareness about conservation through community projects.
“Whether ET volunteers donate a year, a month or a lifetime to help producers improve their natural resources, the impacts of volunteer efforts are felt far and wide,” South Dakota State Conservationist Tony Sunseri said. “Last year, 112 South Dakotans donated more than 2,431 hours of service because they believe in our critical conservation work.”
The NRCS appreciates the important work these volunteers do. Their efforts help NRCS bring more conservation services to farmers and ranchers throughout the state.
South Dakota’s ET provided about $69,380 of benefit to NRCS customers and taxpayers in 2022.
One example of the work being done throughout the state to help improve lands and wildlife habitat and contribute to cleaner water and air for everyone is, Eugene Preston, South Dakota's 2022 ET Award Nominee.
Preston has been an ET volunteer since 2017. Since retiring from the NRCS, he has donated many hours to conservation education. This includes hosting engaging presentations on soil health at the annual Sioux Empire Water Festival and the Southeast Regional Soil Judging Competition. His wealth of soils knowledge has contributed to the success of over 30 years of both events.
Additionally, Preston has worked as an ET volunteer working with Major Land Resource Area (MLRA) Soil Scientists from around the nation to show them the common soil types in South Dakota and what parameters were used in those soil descriptions to compare the same soils in other locations.
Preston's soil expertise has been a valuable asset to NRCS and the time he has donated has helped educate the populace and NRCS staff alike is invaluable.
The ET Volunteer Program helps its participants expand their skills and knowledge through community projects. The program also offers participants community service hours, earned academic credit, and an unpaid federal internship.
To get involved with the ET, please find your local NRCS field office at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/contact/find-a-service-center?state=&county=. In order to participate, volunteers should complete a Volunteer Service Application (OF301a).