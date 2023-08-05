As the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine keeps slogging along, the impact on world food supplies is getting more critical and that’s something the sunflower market is keeping a close watch on.

“The market is watching developments in Russian attacks on Ukraine's crop export infrastructure,” according to John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), commenting in the weekly NSA newsletter on July 31. “Traders did not report any panic buying by importers despite worries that the war could cut off all Black Sea shipments.

“However, recent events have the fate of Black Sea exports more in doubt right now than perhaps they have ever been,” he added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to be a big variable in the market. Earlier in July, Russia said it was not renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and it has expired. As of Aug. 1, Russia has withheld renewing the agreement unless it gets some additional concessions, and in late July, they escalated their war efforts by bombing Ukraine’s ports and causing damage to Ukraine’s export infrastructure.

With the Black Sea Grain Initiative expired and Russia now attacking a lot of Ukraine’s ports, that agreement appears to be dead for now.

Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil. If Russia holds true that they’re not going to agree to extend the initiative, it may lend support to prices for sunflower, along with wheat.

After the agreement expired, old crop sunflower prices were unchanged with new crop unchanged to up 25 cents at the crush plants at the end of July.

Looking at local crush plant prices, as of July 31, nearby NuSun prices at both the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., and Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., were listed at $19.30 per hundredweight for August delivery. The plants also listed 2023 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts for NuSun sunflower. The ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $20.95 cash and $20.45 with an AOG clause. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $20.90 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices were listed at $19.80 for delivery in August at both Enderlin and West Fargo. New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $22.15 cash and $21.65 with an AOG at Enderlin, while West Fargo offered a cash price of $22.15.

Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $21.15 cash and Hebron was offering $20.55 cash.

As of the end of July, sunflowers were moving into the late bud stage or blooming in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

“Soil moisture conditions are mostly in good shape compared to last year at this time. However, the crop could use a good drink during this important development phase,” Sandbakken noted. “It looks like not much will change for weather conditions in the Dakotas and Minnesota over the next two weeks. Above average temperatures and near-normal precipitation are expected to continue,” he added.

Meanwhile, sunflower harvest in Texas is ongoing and producers are making good progress.

Sandbakken also pointed out that commodity traders are starting to get into position for USDA’s August crop reports on Aug. 11.

“(That) will be a huge day for commodity markets as USDA will release its latest supply and demand reports and first report of FSA certified acres,” he said, adding that the FSA figures will be compared to USDA’s June acreage report, giving the market a better idea of what got planted this year. “This data and weather conditions will guide traders in the coming weeks.”

Besides keeping an eye on planting progress, the North American oilseed market will shift its attention to demand news, weather, crop conditions and production prospects in the months ahead, according to Sandbakken.