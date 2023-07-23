Although there’s not a lot of heavy trading due to slightly higher prices, the durum market is showing signs of “excitement.”

“With durum, we’re starting to see a little bit of market excitement, maybe a bit more in some of the deferred positions. So how real or how deep it is, time will tell,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“There’s not a lot of heavy trading at some of the higher values, but certainly some speculation that prices may need to move higher based on some emerging crop concerns, not just in North America, but parts of Europe, as well,” he continued. “And, of course, that’s on the heels of already known production shortfalls in the North African crop this year.”

Looking at current prices in the region, Peterson noted there are some bids that are back up to $9 a bushel, but there are still other locations that are down at $8, others at $8.50.

For that reason, Peterson said it’s hard to call an average in the market just because there’s not a lot of depth of trading at these values.

“The world durum market seems to be pricing itself higher, and so even though our crop isn't made yet, the U.S. needs to stay in step with that,” he said.

Ironically, at the Minneapolis National Durum Index, which is a barometer of a large number of elevators across North Dakota and Montana, that price was still holding at $8.20 a bushel, which is up about 30 cents a bushel from the mid-June lows. So even that is starting to pick up a little bit of strength in the market.

One of the concerns for world durum production is the European crop has had some frequent and heavy rains in late June/early July. The wet weather has primarily impacted parts of Italy, Greece, and southern France. Recent hot temperatures will accelerate crop development and harvest across Europe, and in the coming weeks we will know what the overall impact of quality may have been and whether perception meets reality.

Elsewhere, much of Canada’s durum growing region remains hot and dry. Some of their non-durum areas are doing better for precipitation, but where the bulk of Canadian durum is grown, which is southwest and south central Saskatchewan – the is the driest part of Saskatchewan – and then into parts of Alberta.

As a result, Canada’s durum crop has seen some pretty dramatic declines in their crop ratings. Similar to the U.S., Canada comes out with weekly crop condition reports, and in its most recent report, the condition of the crop rated in good-to-excellent condition dropped considerably. As of June 26, 70 percent of the durum crop in Saskatchewan was rated in good-to-excellent condition. By July 10, that fell to 26 percent good-to-excellent, and 30 percent poor-to-very poor. That fact has raised some concerns on what the final yields of the Canadian crops will be. And, there are no big rains in the forecast.

South of the Canadian border in Montana and North Dakota, the Montana crop has been struggling all year with crop ratings. Currently, 17 percent of the Montana crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition with 16 percent rated poor-to-very poor and the rest in fair condition.

“The crop seems to be holding on, so the cooler temps that we’ve had have been favorable. But their forecast is expected to crank up back into the 90s, and if we don’t catch any rains before then I would surmise the Montana crop will start slipping similar to what we’re seeing in Saskatchewan,” Peterson said.

In North Dakota, as of July 16, the crop was still rated 61 percent good-to-excellent, with 9 percent rated poor-to-very poor.

“Again, a similar situation, the (North Dakota) crop is at a pretty critical point where it needs some additional rain, and while the cooler temps have been helpful, if we do get the hotter weather that the southwest U.S. has been dealing with as that moves north, there are concerns on yields,” he added.

The durum crop is about 65 percent headed in Montana and North Dakota, which is near normal. The drier conditions have been favorable for less disease pressures, Peterson noted, but it’s also ramped up pressures from grasshoppers and, of course, yield concerns.

USDA released a crop production report July 12, which had the first official estimate of the U.S. durum crop for 2023. Production was pegged at 54 million bushels (MB), which is down 16 percent from 64 MB last year. That was a bit lower than 60 MB, which a lot of the trade was expecting.

“The biggest thing is the North Dakota durum yield was only pegged at 34 bushels per acre. That was down from 40 bushels per acre a year ago,” he said. “Granted, our crop ratings in North Dakota would parallel that – we’re seeing lower crop ratings – but if we flip flop and go to Montana, their yield was also pegged at 34 bushels per acre, and that’s up from 28 last year, even though their weekly crop ratings are lower than they were a year ago.

“So there’s still a lot of subjectivity. But nonetheless, now the market has a hard number to trade from and it’s just a matter of where we go from that number over the next month or prior to harvest,” he continued. “If we remain hot and dry, it’s going to slip lower. But if we would catch some timely rains and have normal to below normal temperatures, there is still a chance that yields could work a little higher. But the crop is certainly at a crossroads.”

Looking at U.S. desert durum, which is essentially harvested, production totaled 8 MB this year. That compares to 13 MB a year ago. This year the desert durum only makes up about 15 percent of total U.S. durum production vs. 22 percent last year.

USDA also came out with its first supply and demand projections for the current marketing year.

There was nothing significant, according to Peterson. The U.S. ended the last marketing year with 28 MB in carryover. The current production estimate is 54 MB.

“Unfortunately, USDA was projecting about 50 million bushels of imports, which includes both pasta and semolina and other finished product imports of durum, and also bulk durum for milling which comes from Canada,” he said.

“That 50 million of projected imports is similar to a year ago. And even with slightly higher beginning stocks, overall supplies are down from last year just due to the lower production estimate, but not significantly,” he added.

On the demand side, USDA kept projected food use of durum at 85 MB, which is similar to last year. Exports were projected at 25 MB, which would be up slightly from 23 MB this year.

“When you shake all that out, ending stocks as of June 2024 are projected to fall to 20 million bushels. If the production numbers slip further or the world situation tightens further and U.S. exports grow, stocks definitely are going to be in not a record type situation, but historically tight.

We’ll see where that goes as the marketing year progresses,” he said.

Looking at current U.S. durum exports, even though we’re just a month into the new marketing year, sales are running behind a year ago with only 2.2 MB sold compared to 5 MB last year.

“But the anticipation is that European demand will certainly ramp up once they know what their final production and quality is. And we know North Africa will also be a stronger buyer as they’ve already been in the market, buying durum from both Mexico and Canada,” Peterson said.

The Canadian crop, he said, is going to get more attention over the next month just because Canada is such a dominant player on the export scene. For example, for August through May, which means they still have two months remaining in their export campaign, Canada has shipped out 165 MB of durum, so roughly 7-8 times the amount the U.S. has shipped.

“So if their crop continues to go backward, combined with the fact that they don’t have a lot of carryover inventory, that could quickly escalate prices,” he said. “And also, what is the final quality of the European crop? If it’s not as bad as currently perceived, that could take some steam out of the market. But if they’ve got a fair amount of quality issues due to rain, that could be another factor that helps support prices.

“So, the bottom line is, we’re certainly in need of rain across a lot of growing areas in North Dakota and Montana, and hopefully we get that,” he continued. “If we do get the rains, that may be a little negative for the market in the near-term, but I think producers would take that just considering the good start we had to the crop and just catching another one or two good rains would just help finish it off and it would be welcome. Because we know the world situation is already pointing a little more favorable for durum prices.”