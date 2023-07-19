Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2016.

The blink of an eye becomes more important as I age.

No, I’m not worried about my demise in the near future. I’m thinking about significant events that happen in the blink of an eye. Normal blinking takes about a third of a second for humans, but blinking is faster when reflexively avoiding something likely to hit one’s eye.

Yes, I have to respond at a moment’s notice when Marilyn orders me to clean up my messes. I also know my grandchildren can get into trouble in the blink of an eye.

In 1990 I lost several toes in a grain auger in the blink of an eye. It was my fault; the incident that took less than a second changed my entire outlook and life thereafter.

The main purposes of blinking are to moisten our eyes and to keep the exterior eyeball clean. I know from personal experience when blinking does no good, such as when I experienced retinal detachments and could see nothing out of my injured eye – that was scary. Fortunately, the detachments did not happen to both eyes simultaneously.

Dr. Stephen Hawking has issued some of his most profound deliberations about the foundations and possible outcomes of our universe with only eye blinks and retinal movements. While important, these aren’t what I’m pondering presently either.

For some unknown reason, I started thinking last night about my grandmother’s final moments on earth in 1994. I was standing next to her bed at the nursing home where she had resided for some 20 years.

Grandma had been hospitalized a couple weeks earlier with a recurrent urinary tract infection and then discharged back to her nursing home. The most recent bout seemed to take a greater toll than previous infections. At 98 years of age, it was understandable that her body was wearing out.

She was the unofficial poet laureate of our county. In prior years, Grandma boldly raised her right forefinger skyward to introduce her subject, “When I was a girl ....,” and would go on to relate a perceptive observation. She could take a simple nuance about life and turn it into something that would “move” listeners.

My mother, who was Grandma’s oldest daughter, also resided in the same retirement community. She, along with many loving relatives, friends, and I visited with Grandma regularly, but during the past week the nursing home staff only allowed close relatives to call on Grandma.

The last time I saw Grandma alive she was different. As I entered her care facility room, she lay huddled under mounds of blankets, barely breathing.

“Hi Grandma,” I ventured. “It’s cold outside,” and indeed it was chilly on this January afternoon.

Usually Grandma responded with a comment about the weather or offered a remembrance from her past days living on the family farm where my mother and four siblings grew up. But today she had no reaction.

When I reached for Grandma’s hand under the covers, it was cool. I knew what was happening.

“You might not live much longer, Grandma,” I pronounced solemnly. I had the privilege of conferring with several people at their request as they neared their final days and was fortunate to be present when no one else was around except sometimes a nurse as they departed.

“Are you ready to leave this life?” I asked Grandma. She winced feebly and seemed to try to move her mouth, but no sound came forth.

I wondered what to do. A thought occurred.

“If you can hear me, Grandma, blink your eyes.”

Her eyes that had been shut, opened slightly and Grandma discernably blinked them shut.

“Are you scared?”

Grandma blinked again. She seemed to try to work her jaw as if to speak.

“I didn’t get that right, did I?” I commented. I paused as another thought came. “Are you concerned about the rest of us, like my mom and everyone else on this earth whom you love?”

Grandma blinked assertively.

“You can help us more in our lives here when you reach your next life,” I suggested, as I squeezed her hand.

Grandma’s face relaxed.

“Would you like to pray, Grandma?”

Her eyelids parted and shut again.

“Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed by Thy name ....,” I intoned.

“Please give Grandma safe passing.”

Grandma’s breathing was barely discernible.

A few minutes passed. “Are you ready now?”

Grandma’s eyes barely cracked and calmly creased shut.

“Goodbye Grandma, I’m going to get Mom.”

Despite tears clouding my eyes, and excellent joy surging through my entire being, I hurried to my mother’s apartment in the next building attached to the nursing home. A few minutes later, Grandma passed, with only Mom present.

Powerful events and some of our most impactful learning can occur in the blink of an eye.

