Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2016.

Most modern agricultural producers recognize that the social-emotional well-being of farm owner/operators and employees is a significant contributor to the success of their agricultural operations. Enhancing the behavioral health of employers and employees is recognized as a good management practice.

Less is known how the behavior of agricultural producers affects the livestock and crops they raise, and vice versa, but behavioral health is turning into an important matter for agriculturalists to consider. Farming isn’t just about biology, genetics, animal and plant nutrition; behavior is becoming ever more important to understand.

The sciences that focus on behavior, like psychology and sociology, are much newer (tracing to the latter 1800s) than the “hard” sciences of chemistry and biology (tracing to the 1700s) and the related disciplines they have spawned, such as bioinformatics and epigenetics. Agriculture is helping to advance new fields of study.

What is known thus far? A growing body of research findings in such scholarly publications as the Journal of Agromedicine, the Journal of Agricultural Safety and Health, The Journal of Rural Health, and the Journal of Rural Mental Health, to name but a few, confirms the positive correlation between the behavioral health of agricultural producers and their output as farmers.

To illustrate, the behavioral well-being of the owners/managers and laborers involved in dairy operations has been shown to be positively correlated with the health of their dairy cows and with milk production.

Conversely, the greater the number of behavioral health symptoms of the owners/managers and employees, the greater the incidences of mastitis and bovine diseases reported in their dairy veterinary records. Feeling valued for their input increased the contribution of the employees to the success of the dairy operations for which they worked.

“Pay attention to the cow,” a major dairy publication said, in order to ascertain if the animal was distressed, feeling ill or happily going about her pursuit of producing maximum milk. Healthy and productive cows contribute to their caretakers’ sense of accomplishment.

Thus, ever more studies are being devoted to understanding the psychosocial conditions that contribute to livestock contentment, because the behavioral well-being of animals being raised for food, or to produce food, impacts their productiveness and efficiency.

Previously unasked questions are being considered. Veterinarians, human and animal behaviorists, agricultural producers, business consultants, ethicists and people in diverse disciplines are raising valid issues when they consider such issues as – but not limited to – the following:

• What are the specific components of contentment of animals, fish, and other species raised as food and how do these components influence their growth and productivity?

• How should farmers consider behavioral issues when raising various species so their well-being and productivity are maximized? For example, should egg-laying chickens to be raised in confined cages with only a few other hens, be allowed to run freely in large flocks, or cared for in some other arrangement?

• Should cows be milked on schedule or only when they choose to enter a robotic milking parlor?

• What are the behaviors of mutually beneficial bonds between farmers, their livestock and crops, and their outcomes?

• Are animal and plant production methods solely under the control of producers? What, if any, are the roles of consumers, animal rights’ activists and government regulators in agriculture?

There are many more questions about the interface of animal and human psychosocial factors that deserve consideration. This emerging arena will become increasingly important in the future.

Plant behavior is becoming a focus of research. Though lacking a brain, plants of the same species communicate to each other through release of chemical pheromones that their relatives detect.

Trees and other perennial and annual plants signal invasive insects or diseases by chemical pheromones. Plant colonies can sometimes slow down harmful culprits to insure long-term survival of the species when individual plants develop genetic mutations that enable them to survive.

That’s how some weed species have developed tolerance to glyphosate. One or more individual plants morphed, that is – their genetic code mutated sufficiently to resist glyphosate’s effects. Gradually, these individual organisms multiplied over successive generations, perhaps even with additional genetic adaptations – leading to glyphosate resistant weed colonies.

Plants also behave in other ways. Sunflowers orient toward sunlight. Corn sends deep roots down to find moisture when precipitation in the surface soil is sparse. How do these life-saving mechanisms develop?

The emerging field of agricultural behavioral health concentrates on maximizing the well-being of agricultural producers, their families and communities and human effects on the animals and plants they produce, but it’s not a one-way interaction. Agricultural behavioral health is beginning to focus on how plants and animals influence human behavior as well.

In coming years the field will look different as psychology, genetics, veterinary medicine, agronomy, bioinformatics and a host of developing disciplines take shape. These are exciting times for agricultural producers and the people who engage with farmers to improve the production of abundant and safe food, natural fibers and renewable biofuels.

