“Her grandparents were Robert and Mary, right?”

“Yes. She’s the daughter of Rose and Gilbert. Did you know her great-grandparents, Millie and Rupert?”

This is a conversation that can be had only if you are a life-long resident of a small town. You know generations of people and remember sometimes too much about them. New information, as well as historical information, is often shared between other residents in small towns, even amongst those who subscribe to cable tv and could be doing other things for entertainment. Some might call this give and take of information “gossip.” Some might call it a personal form of ancestry.com, but I think everyone will agree that it is unique to rural areas.

Sometimes this generational perspective can offer excuses where none are deserved. It can give sway where sway is not earned. “Her great-grandmother was murdered by the hired man, that’s why her grandmother was sort of withdrawn and her mother didn’t get the affection she should have had as a child. And so, it just stands to reason that is why Sally doesn’t smile much when she helps you at the checkout at the grocery store. Poor Sally.” But the reality may be that Sally is just an unfriendly type and that has nothing to do with the notorious hired man of three generations ago.

Sometimes the generational perspective isn’t a good thing. “That Harmon boy thinks he is so smart just because his granddaddy ran for state office in the ’60s and his daddy drives a Cadillac.” When in fact, the Harmon boy might not think he is smart at all. He might just be going to a university because his best friends are going and he is hoping to enjoy life outside the microscope at least for a little while.

People think living in a big city is tough, and it can be, but it isn’t always so easy to live in a small town your entire life either. You can go away, become a medical doctor and then come back to your hometown and even though you have had a decade of advanced education and people’s lives depend on you, someone will still remember the time you wet your pants in first grade and went running home in the middle of the day.

You can have been married for 40 years to Bob Cranston, raised four children, served your stint as the president of the church council and taught school your entire professional career and someone somewhere will talk about how you used to date that Nelson boy in high school.

This generational perspective might be one of the reasons that a new person moving into town finds it difficult to be accepted. For example, let’s say that the implement dealership brings in a new family. People aren’t sure if Jason, the new parts man, had a mother who wore a silly hat to church on Easter Sunday in 1971. We don’t know if his uncle ever served time in prison for tax evasion or if he had a sibling who has a heart murmur. We just don’t know how to react to him without this generational information. What if we say the wrong thing, like “How do you feel about hats or taxes or heart murmurs?” We’d be stepping in social quicksand.

And his wife, Macy? What kind of name is Macy, anyway? She sounds like maybe her parents were socialists. How do you interact with a socialist? What’s proper etiquette? Does she even know that not waving to everyone driving on the road or crossing the street is considered bad manners? What if she wants to borrow something? We don’t know if her family has a history of returning things. We just don’t know so many things. It takes a while to build up a historical file on new people.

But one thing is certain about knowing the generational information about our rural and small-town neighbors: They have proven in the past and will continue in the future, to help each other.

We have to, no matter what. There will be people who are keeping very good records.