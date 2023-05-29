ASV introduces the VT-100 and VT-100 Forestry Posi-Track compact track loaders. The new VT-100 CTL is a vertical lift machine for loading and grading applications. The VT-100 Forestry is suited for mulching, right-of-way clearance, site prep and more. The models include elevated comfort, visibility and performance features.
The new CTLs come equipped with a 103.5 hp Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine and standard 40 gpm high flow. The loaders’ large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps transfer more flow and pressure directly to the attachment and reduce power loss. The VT-100 features a 3,500-pound rated operating capacity and 10,286-pound tipping load while the VT-100 Forestry includes a 3,700-pound rated operating capacity and a 10,571-pound tipping load.
The models feature ASV’s Posi-Track rubber track suspension. Well known for its smooth ride, the dual-level suspension features both suspended wheels and axles, allowing it to manage every type of terrain and at faster speeds. The suspended wheels and fully flexible track conform to the ground, assuring maximum ground contact and traction.
For more information visit www.asvi.com.