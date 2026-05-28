As beef-on-dairy cattle become a larger part of the U.S. supply chain, early health decisions carry long-term performance consequences – especially when it comes to bovine respiratory disease. For producers across the beef-on-dairy value chain, earlier intervention can mean healthier lungs, stronger performance and more-responsible antibiotic use.
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Dr. Nathan Meyer is a veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim, which provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. Visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health for more information.