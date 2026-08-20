For gardeners who grow true lilies, the lily leaf beetle or scarlet lily beetle -- Lilioceris lilii -- first introduced into Massachusetts in 1992, has become an all-too-familiar sight. The bright red beetles and their slug-like feces-covered larvae can quickly strip lilies of their leaves, flowers and stems. Left unchecked, heavy infestations can completely defoliate plants in just a few weeks. While hand-picking beetles and repeated insecticide applications can reduce damage, those approaches are time-consuming, must be repeated every year and may also affect beneficial insects.
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Marianna Szűcs, Michigan State University Department of Entomology, and Lisa Tewksbury, University of Rhode Island, both contributed to the article.