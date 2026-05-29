Cameron Rudolph
Michigan State University
A team of Michigan State University researchers recently developed a groundbreaking machine learning system capable of predicting nitrous oxide emissions from U.S. croplands with unprecedented accuracy, a finding with valuable implications for national soil emissions accounting and mitigation. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.
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