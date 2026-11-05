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Bernt Nelson is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.
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Bernt Nelson is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.
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