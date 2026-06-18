The New York State 4-H Livestock Ambassador Program recently offered an immersive multi-day educational experience for youth participants, providing hands-on exposure to New York’s diverse livestock industries.
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The New York State 4-H Livestock Ambassador Program recently offered an immersive multi-day educational experience for youth participants, providing hands-on exposure to New York’s diverse livestock industries.
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Ten Wisconsin students recently earned $1,000 scholarships from Alsum Farms & Produce.
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