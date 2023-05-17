DANE, Wis. – About 120 third- and fourth-graders from the Madison and Lodi area in Wisconsin recently participated in Ag Day on the Farm at the Haag Dairy Farm near Dane. Throughout the day the students could learn about different animals as well as the workings of a dairy farm. Presenters at several stations featured both dairy-industry professionals as well as Lodi FFA members.
About 50 of the FFA members volunteered for the event, led by Paige Sweatt, president of the Lodi FFA. A senior at Lodi High School, she and her officer team planned the field day to have a positive impact on the kids and advocate for agriculture, she said. They started planning the event’s activities and presenters in January. Visit facebook.com/lodiwiffa for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.