Inconsistent ingredient availability and global supply-chain issues in the past few years have made it difficult to predict the availability and price of common feedstuffs. Among them are oats, which are commonly used in starter feed for dairy-replacement-heifer calves and bull calves because of their perceived palatability and desirable nutrient profile.
Calf starter should be high in readily fermentable carbohydrates but adequate in digestible fiber to support the fermentation necessary for proper animal tissue growth. Oats qualify on both counts, making them a popular and common ingredient in texturized calf starter. But what happens when oats are unavailable? Other feed ingredients may have the potential to replace them. But research has been limited in determining the effects of oat alternatives on the performance and feed intake of growing calves.
Hubbard Feeds conducted a research trial in conjunction with the University of Minnesota to determine the effects of replacing oats in different texturized calf-starter formulations. Calves were divided into four groups. Calves in the first two groups were fed starter diets consisting of a base pellet, corn and molasses. One diet included oats and the other didn’t.
Calves in the other two groups were fed the same ingredients but with added fiber sources in the form of beet pulp, barley and cottonseed hulls. Again one diet included oats and the other didn’t.
A numerically greater body-weight gain and intake in calves consuming the no-oat treatment through the first few weeks of life was observed in the test with simple texturized starter diets. Once those calves were weaned and were consuming more starter, there was an even larger numerical difference between the groups. Calves receiving oats in their diet were consuming more calf starter and also were adding more body weight.
The opposite effect occurred in calves receiving a texturized calf starter with added fiber ingredients, with or without the inclusion of oats. Overall body weight gain was numerically greater for calves on the no-oat treatment. Hip height gain also was significantly higher for that group and calf starter intake was numerically improved overall.
In the simple starter treatment with no oats, there may have been some rumen acidosis effects due to the high level of readily fermentable starch from the corn and base pellet with no significant fiber sources. After analyzing the trial results, we’ve determined that we can effectively substitute oats in texturized calf starters if other high-fiber ingredients are included in the base pellet and as part of the textured feed. Visit hubbardfeeds.com for more information.
Ellan Dufour is a dairy-research nutritionist at Hubbard Feeds.