A "Confined Spaces on Dairy Farm" webinar from AgriSafe Network will be held 11 a.m.-noon Central Time Sept. 21. Confined spaces such as tanks and storage bins are recognized workplace hazards in agricultural-production settings. But manure-storage facilities are often not recognized as confined spaces, especially on dairy farms. The webinar will present how manure-storage facilities meet the definition of confined spaces, and the potential hazards associated with those facilities. The presenter is David Douphrate, an associate professor in Texas A&M University-Environmental and Occupational Health. Visit agrisafe.org and click on learning opportunities and then webinars to register and for more information.