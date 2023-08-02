As July raced to meet the full moon of August, scattered rain fell on parts of far-northern Wisconsin. Some areas received enough rain to replenish ephemeral forest pools and intermittent streams for the first time since the spring melt. But drought conditions continued unabated in other areas. Smoke from hundreds of fires in northern-Canadian boreal forests cause haze and poor air quality many days.
Spongy moth caterpillars continue to defoliate both deciduous and coniferous trees in some northern forests. Ten northern counties that comprise a large part of Wisconsin’s national forest, the Chequamegon-Nicolet, are under-quarantine due to the moth infestation. Visit bit.ly/wi-moth and spongymoth.wi.gov for more information.
Rains came in time to help fields of corn, beans and other crops in northern fields. Hayfields and pastures are greening up again in areas with rainfall. Between rainy days, weather has been good for curing, baling and putting up hay. But pastures are short; some livestock are being fed hay. Some herds and flocks are being culled because of inflated feed prices and anticipation of worse feed prices to come.
Produce on Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast remains plentiful. Farm stores, farm stands and farm markets are well-stocked and well-attended. Community-supported-agriculture subscriptions are yielding boxes filled with local goods. A cornucopia of fresh locally produced vegetables, fruit and value-added products are available. From that larger selection it’s easy to find salad greens, collards, kale, radishes, carrots, potatoes, cucumbers, beets, garlic, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, cherries, raspberries, blueberries and more.
Canned vegetables, preserves, honey and maple syrup can be found. Beer, wine, mead, spirits and hard cider fill glasses, bottles and growlers. Customers are tempted by artisanal breads, pie, cookies, bars, cider doughnuts, wine bread, cream puffs and other confections galore. Lined shelves and filling coolers and freezers are locally produced flour, ice cream, milk, sheep cheese and eggs, as well as grass-fed lamb, chicken, pork and beef. Natural-fiber yarn and garments, soap and bar shampoo go home with many.
The season is in full glory in the Bayfield Fruit Loop, Chequamegon Bay and the rest of the south shore of Lake Superior with pre-picked and pick-your-own fruit and berries available. Visit www.bayfield.org/things-to-do/farms-orchards/berry-farm-orchard-report/ for more information regarding what is available.
Foragers report spotty berry picking though conditions should improve with the recent rain. Large quantities of wild juneberries and blueberries were found in isolated spots while many other spots were barren. Thimbleberry picking started on the lakeshore the last week of July. A check of the forest floor revealed red bunchberry and green beads that will soon turn color on bluebird lily. Chanterelle, chicken of the woods and lobster mushrooms are reported. Supplies of nettle, catnip, sweet fern, sweet gale, raspberry leaf and wintergreen are being collected and carefully dried for the long winter to come. Some report success using preparations made from sweet gale and yarrow to repel the clouds of bugs and legions of ticks present earlier this summer. But most found such remedies unnecessary by late July as insect populations dwindled and ticks went into hiding.
Flight school has ended for most young birds. Those who migrate are taking advanced courses to prepare for their first flight south that will start sooner than we like to imagine. Young mammals are spending more time on their own.
In the summer some folks become angry – maybe because of the heat, or maybe because of the hot air found in the online world. So many concentrate on retribution and penance others should serve for imagined sins.
But while parables can be interpreted in multiple ways to fit different views, the Beatitudes cannot. Those darn Beatitudes. Wiggle and squirm as we may, the Beatitudes give us clear direction. They sound so easy, but try even one part of them. If we could all just work on removing the log from our own eyes before we went after the splinter in the eye of a neighbor, maybe a lot of the anger would subside. Then we could better use the short seasons of life allowed to us, to prepare for the eternity that follows.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.