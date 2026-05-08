Growing vegetables inside a utility-scale solar farm may sound unconventional, but new research from Iowa State University suggests it is both feasible and commercially realistic.
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Growing vegetables inside a utility-scale solar farm may sound unconventional, but new research from Iowa State University suggests it is both feasible and commercially realistic.
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