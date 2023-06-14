Related to this story

Family dairy focuses on genes

PULASKI, Wis. – It’s cool to see what modern breeding can do, says Laurie Winkelman about the dairy herd at Synergy Family Dairy. In the past …

Agrivoltaic structures improved

Traditional solar-energy structures used in agrivoltaic farming recently were improved by researchers at Purdue University. The patent-pending…

Flourishing farm brightens forest

PORT WING, Wis. – Some are led to believe that life is passing them by. The lure of harsh artificial light from screens, LED signs and streetl…