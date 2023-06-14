Consider who has access to your bank account to deposit funds and pay bills when you are no longer able to or simply no longer want to. Having an answer to that question is important for everyone but it’s particularly important in farm situations. It ensures that even in the midst of a crisis, inputs can be paid, crops and livestock can be provided for, and the farm can continue to operate.
In numerous occasions, a client’s answer to this question has been, “I named my child as a joint owner on my account.”
Naming a child as a joint owner is easy and accomplishes the access goal. But it has several other potentially undesirable ramifications.
Consider consequences
Many clients are surprised to learn what happens when adding a child as a joint owner on their bank account.
• They have provided that child with immediate unrestricted access to all the funds in the account.
• Unless otherwise stated, they’ve created a right of survivorship in that child for all funds in the account upon the client’s death.
Let’s look at two examples to illustrate how those aspects of a joint-owner account may play out. Farmer John has four kids. He operates a sole-proprietorship dairy farm and has an account at a local bank. Farmer John is the only person who contributes money to the account. He names one of his children, Susan, as the joint owner of the account.
Example 1 – Susan has always wanted to vacation in Hawaii. In a stroke of luck she finds a spring-break deal that is too good to ignore. But Susan’s still paying off college loans and doesn’t have the funds in her account to cover the trip. Then she remembers she can withdraw money from the joint account she has with Farmer John. Her problem is solved. Later that month when Farmer John is reconciling his checkbook, he notices the discrepancy and calls the bank. The bank informs Farmer John that as a joint owner Susan has unrestricted access to all the funds in the account even though Susan hasn’t contributed a cent to it. There is nothing the bank can do.
Example 2 – Everything goes swimmingly. Farmer John enjoys that Susan can now sign and deposit checks for him. Farmer John lives to a ripe old age and then passes away surrounded by his family. Farmer John’s will states that all his assets should be divided equally among his four children. But because Susan is listed as joint owner on the bank account, the funds in the account pass directly to her on Farmer John’s death; they are not affected by the terms of his will. So Susan has the entire balance of the bank account in addition to her quarter-share of any assets passing under the will. Perhaps that was Farmer John’s intent, but in my experience often it’s not.
Consider other options
There are several other options available to Farmer John that meet his access goals discussed but don’t provide for unrestricted access to the account or create rights of survivorship in Susan upon his death.
Option 1, general durable power of attorney – Farmer John could execute a separate “Durable Power of Attorney” document that names Susan as his agent. That would give Susan the powers described in the document, which could include broad powers.
• to sign Farmer John’s name
• manage Farmer Brown’s finances and property, including his bank accounts
But Susan would not have unrestricted access to the account funds. As Farmer John’s agent, Susan has special duties – called fiduciary duties – to act only in his best interest. Because of that she would be unable to withdraw funds for her Hawaiian vacation. The durable power of attorney terminates at Farmer John’s death and does not result in any survivorship rights for Susan.
Option 2, power of attorney on account – Some banks will allow a person to name a power of attorney on a specific account, rather than executing a general durable power of attorney. This option gives the agent the default powers provided by the bank, but only overs the specific account on which the agent is named as power of attorney. If Farmer John uses the second option, Susan would again be bound by fiduciary duties to act in Farmer John’s best interests. Her powers to act would again terminate at Farmer John’s death. It would not result in any survivorship rights for Susan.
Option 3, authorized signers – Banks will generally allow a person to add “authorized signers” to an account. Unlike in joint-owner or power-of-attorney situations, authorized signers only have the power to sign checks. Authorized signers generally cannot add other authorized signers. They cannot elect to close the account or change other account information. If Farmer John added Susan as an authorized signer on the account, she would be able to write and deposit checks, but would have no ownership concerning account funds. She would be unable to use funds for her personal purposes. Adding Susan as an authorized signer on the account would not result in any survivorship rights for Susan.
Consider payable-on-death designations
Payable-on-death designations are easily confused with power-of-attorney designations but are different. Payable-on-death designations can be added to an account. They provide instructions for how the account should be transferred upon the account owner’s death. Payable-on-death designations do not provide access to accounts during the owner’s lifetime. But they are an option for transferring account funds upon the account owner’s death outside of probate. Consult an estate plan and possibly an estate-planning attorney before adding payable-on-death designations to accounts to ensure the designation works with an individual’s estate plan.
This article assumes Farmer John is operating his dairy farm as a sole proprietorship; he owns all farm assets personally. But for many reasons – including limited liability, expanded options for succession planning and more concise tracking of farm financials – Farmer John’s lawyer recommends the formation of an entity to hold the farm operations. If Farmer John creates a farm entity, he can open a bank account in the entity’s name and add authorized signers to the account in order to provide access.
Ensuring access to funds in a bank account is of utmost importance, especially for farms. Be sure to consider the consequences of each option for providing access and make an informed decision about what makes sense for each individual estate plan.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Disclaimer – This article provides generally applicable information regarding various forms of account ownership and access. Financial institutions may differ in what options they offer and how those options function at that institution.
Mykayla Dado is an attorney at Ruder Ware. With roots in central and west-central Wisconsin, the law firm of Ruder Ware provides services tailored to the agricultural industry. For the past 100 years its attorneys have counseled farmers and other agribusinesses on succession planning, business issues, employment law and litigation. Visit www.ruderware.com or call 800-477-8050 for more information.