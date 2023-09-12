Editor's note: This is part 2 of the report. The introduction was published in the Aug. 31 issue of Agri-View. Part 1 was published in the Sept. 7 issue of Agri-View.
The Purdue University-Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department has since the 1970s been documenting and investigating incidents involving grain-storage and handling facilities at both commercial and on-farm locations. With support from a U.S. Department of Labor Susan Harwood Training Grant, the effort was expanded in 2013 to document additional types of incidents. This report is from 2022.
Consider incident type, location
Agricultural confined-space-related cases have occurred in every OSHA region but tend to be concentrated in regions 5 and 7 – Figure 5.
• Region 5 has accounted for 43.8 percent of all agricultural-confined-space cases – 1,017 – with 58.3 percent of those cases being grain entrapments and 12.6 percent being falls.
• Region 7 accounted for 560 cases – 24.1 percent of the U.S. total – with grain entrapments, asphyxiation and entanglements representing 83.2 percent of those cases.
• Region 1 represented the region with the smallest number of grain entrapments.
• Region 6, interestingly, represented the region with the greatest percentage of total documented cases being grain-entrapment cases – 71 percent.
Grain entrapments increase
The 42 fatal and non-fatal grain entrapment cases8 documented in 2022 represented a 44.8 percent increase from the 29 recorded in 2021 and was substantially greater than the five-year average – 34.8 cases per year. The total of combined fatal and non-fatal grain-entrapment cases was the greatest annual frequency during the past decade. Nevertheless the five-year running average continues to be less than its peak of 40.4 in 2011 – Figure 6. Of the reported entrapment cases in 2022, there was 35.7 percent that resulted in a fatality, less than the five-year average.
In 2022, the state with the most documented grain entrapments – fatal and non-fatal – was Iowa with nine, followed by Minnesota with five, and both Indiana and Missouri with four cases. Overall, grain entrapments were documented in 16 states in 2022. The majority of grain-entrapment cases occurred in the Midwest or Corn Belt – 64.3 percent. Historically, 74 percent of previously documented cases have occurred in the Corn Belt region. Figure 7 provides a geographic distribution of all documented grain-entrapment cases contained in the database for which the incident location was known.
Iowa has now surpassed Indiana with the greatest number of documented cases – 177 vs. 175. Considering total grain production and grain-storage capacity, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota ought to have a significantly greater number of cases than Indiana, reflecting a possible historical undercounting of cases in those states.
All documented grain-entrapment cases in 2022 involved males. Five – 12 percent – involved youth under the age of 21, a demographic that has represented as much as 20 percent of cases in the past. The oldest victim of grain entrapment was 75 – Figure 8. The average age was 41.3 years old and the median age 42. In more than 52.4 percent of the cases, the specific age could not be documented; however review of the reports strongly indicates that almost all were adults.
With more than two-thirds of U.S. grain-storage capacity being on farms that are exempt from OSHA injury-reporting requirements, it’s likely that this summary does not encompass all grain-related entrapments, whether resulting in death or not.
Grain-dust-related explosions documented
In 2022, there were a total of nine grain-dust explosions documented. Three of those incidents resulted in non-fatal injuries, with one Iowa explosion accounting for 15 injuries. No fatalities due to grain-dust explosions were documented in 2022. The 10-year average for injuries is 9, and 1.3 for fatalities. The explosions were in one ethanol plant, two feed mills, two grain elevators, two rice mills and two grain-processing plants.
Dust explosions occurred in seven different states.
• 2 each in Arkansas and Louisiana
• 1 each in New Mexico, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois and Ohio
As noted, explosions require some form of containment or enclosure to occur. Those spaces are generally considered confined spaces, and the resulting incidents are included as confined-space-related.
Visit www.agconfinedspaces.org and www.grainsafety.org and www.agsafety4youth.info and apps.npr.org/buried-in-grain or contact field@purdue.edu or 765-494-1191 for more information.
To be continued ...
Researchers are Yuan-Hsin Cheng, ag safety and health researcher; Mahmoud Nour, post-doctoral researcher; Bill Field, professor; Kingsly Ambrose, associate professor; Edward Sheldon, research associate; all with the Purdue University-Agricultural Safety and Health Program in West Lafayette, Indiana. Visit engineering.purdue.edu/ABE/extension/AgSafetyHealth for more information.