If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.
That’s especially true in crop production. Plant-tissue testing provides accurate real-time measurements to inform decision-making throughout the growing season. Establishing a tissue-sampling program and setting benchmarks for specific crop nutrients helps producers manage for more yield potential and savings.
We often use crop planning to prepare our fertilizer passes but don’t measure their impact on the crop or evaluate the outcome of those applications. That’s where plant-tissue testing comes in. That precise measurement tool allows a producer to accurately adjust a fertility program by proactively identifying and removing yield-limiting factors.
With fertilizer comprising as much as 36 percent of a farmer’s operating cost in growing corn and about 15 percent of soybean-input costs, it pays to measure and manage that investment through a comprehensive plant-tissue-testing program.
There are four reasons why plant-tissue testing is important.
1. Make informed adjustments to a fertilizer program. – Accurate data from plant-tissue testing allows a producer to take action to support crops mid-season. The resulting insights can sharpen the program – increasing yields or saving on fertilizer costs by being more precise, timely and accurate with applications.
Plant-tissue testing helps identify fertilizer strategy and fertilizer placement. Through tissue testing a producer doesn’t need to wait until harvest to see if fertilizer is getting into the plant. It can be evaluated throughout the growing season, validating the fertilizer program or leading to adjusting the strategy to achieve goals.
One example of improving yield through plant-tissue testing is adjusting split-applied nitrogen during a wet spring. With heavy rains we know some early-applied nitrogen is lost. Plant-tissue sampling can help determine the timing for a second application and how much nitrogen to apply, leading to stronger yields.
2. Know what nutrients a crop is using and what to do about it. – There are visual indicators of plant health such as when the crop looks good but every field and soil type differs. A producer may know how much nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium and micronutrients to apply each year. But without consistently analyzing plant tissue and soil, knowing how much makes its way into the crop is almost impossible.
It’s important to know nutrient levels throughout the growing season and where they should be. Plant-tissue-testing reports provide a current measurement of each nutrient and a range with an upper and lower limit. As the data is interpreted from tissue samples, it’s a good practice to work with an agronomist to develop a plan to remedy any nutrient deficiencies.
The most common problems we diagnose through plant-tissue testing are nitrogen, phosphorus and boron deficiencies. But we also see zinc, sulfur and molybdenum issues.
3. Support the crop at crucial growth stages. – Testing across the entire season brings the most comprehensive results but there are a few specific times when it’s most critical. The ideal timing for tissue-testing corn is just before tassel and grain fill. For soybeans it’s flowering and pod fill. Those are the times when we know we don’t want the plant to be deficient and when we have the most opportunity to influence the plant’s growth.
Quality nutrition during those critical reproductive stages can lead to improved yields. If a corn plant is well-fed and has reduced stress during tassel, it stands a much better chance of complete and effective pollination.
4. Capture trends for specific nutrients through time. – A tissue sample is just one point in time. It’s exactly what is in the plant at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday. At 2:15 p.m. it’s going to be different. Just as a person’s blood pressure can vary from hour to hour, so can nutrient levels in fields. Capturing data across multiple points allows a producer to identify trends and changes through time, to address what’s happening in the field more accurately.
Through consistent plant-tissue testing across multiple years, a plant-tissue testing laboratory can compile custom trends and averages into reports to show what common problems occur season after season. One can see the response of various applications in addressing issues, given enough samples before and after fertilizer application.
Consistent plant-tissue testing throughout the growing season provides actionable agronomic data to fine-tune fertilizer decisions. Visit an agronomist or agsource.com for more information.
Garret Johns is an agronomic-support specialist with AgSource, a broad-based agricultural-service cooperative specializing in laboratory testing and value-added dairy-management information. Visit agsource.com for more information.