BOSCOBEL, Wis. – “There’s a lot of opportunity – that’s the neat thing about the cattle industry,” says Bob Mitchell, owner of Spring Creeks Cattle Company near Boscobel. “Find something functional you can add value to or just have fun with it.”
Mitchell along with his son and daughter-in-law Bart and Amy Mitchell have focused on adding value by supplying genetics from their breeding herd. And from their commercial herd they’re supplying school districts with locally produced beef. Plus they’ve added a line of beef sticks that are sold at area stores.
The Mitchells graze several-hundred head of cattle across a 70-mile area in Crawford and Iowa counties of Wisconsin. Their Registered Angus, Limousin, Lim-Flex and Red Angus cattle graze the hills of Wisconsin’s picturesque Driftless Area region. Lim-Flex is a cross between the Limousin and Angus breeds.
Wisconsin is well-known as America’s Dairyland but Mitchell says the state’s Driftless Area is “ranch country.” There’s lots of native grass and much of the grazing land is partially wooded.
“We also raise crops, but the cattle come first,” he said.
The Mitchells devote about 800 acres to hay production. They also raise corn, soybeans, forage sorghum and oats. What’s not fed to their cattle is sold as cash crops. Bob and Rhonda Mitchells’ sons Matt and Scott Mitchell manage the cropping operations.
Bob Mitchell started the family’s seedstock business about 30 years ago.
“It provided another revenue stream,” he said. “And Limousin was a newer breed then. The industry needed heterosis and we thought adding Limousin was the way to go.”
He focused on the breed for its growth, efficiency and easy-handling traits, he said. The breed also features valuable muscling traits.
Cattle carried too much fat in the 1980s; he was seeking cattle with more red-meat yield, he said. Beef producers are paid based on yield and carcass weight. They’re paid for dressing percentage – carcass weight compared to live weight. Steers typically have a dressing percentage of 62 percent to 63 percent. By adding Limousin he increased his cattle’s dressing percentage by 1 percent to 2 percent. He chose the Angus and Red Angus breeds for their good feed-conversion ratio and maternity traits, including calving ease. They also produce well-marbled beef.
The Mitchells focus on breed complementarity. A producer looking to use complementarity would choose a bull breed that would pass on rapid growth and desirable carcass traits to crossbred cows, with good milking ability to raise calves, wrote C. Kim Chapman and Dale ZoBell of Utah State University in “Applying Principles of Crossbreeding.”
“Breed complementarity means that the strengths of one breed can complement or mask the weaknesses of another breed,” they wrote.
The crosses don’t need to be given growth hormones, which saves time and money, Mitchell said.
The Mitchells hold an annual bull and female sale each February, plus a fall female sale in November. They also sell cattle privately throughout the year. Most of their breeding stock is sold within a 200-mile radius of their farm but their bull semen has been shipped nationwide as well as far as Australia and Brazil, he said.
They’ve also won national championships. Urlacher was grand-champion Limousin bull in 2010, and Bambi in 2016 earned grand-champion cow-calf honors at the North American Limousin Junior Association show.
People are also reading…
Mitchell has represented the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association in the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Traceability Working Group, which is focused on developing a voluntary electronic animal-disease-traceability system. He’s also a board member of the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium. He previously served on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board Executive Committee. He’s been co-chair of the Beef Checkoff Safety Committee and an ex-officio of the Wisconsin Beef Council.
Bart Mitchell serves on the North American Limousin Foundation board; his daughter Lily Mitchell, 18, serves on the North American Limousin Junior Association board.
In addition to their seedstock business the Mitchells provide beef to eight area school districts. Jennifer Kapinus, food-service director for the North Crawford School District, said that prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic the school district purchased beef from USDA Commodities.
“It was highly processed with a lot of added soybean,” she said. “We started looking for better options when COVID-19 hit. We received supply-chain assistance from the federal government, which meant we could buy locally sourced, minimally processed food. We bought local beef, pork, cheese, apples and vegetables such as asparagus.”
The school district was in a better financial position as COVID-19 waned, and Kapinus also was able to use the Local Food for Schools program to buy more beef. She knew the Mitchell family through the Wauzeka schools and knew they had good products, she said.
“We now use their ground beef, stew meat and beef patties,” said Kapinus, who comes from a family-farming background. “The beef looks, tastes and smells different from what (the students) had before. They know we buy local and their parents love it. They love the idea of supporting local agriculture and the local economy. I’m proud to offer to students locally produced, high-quality food.”
Amy Mitchell said school-district food directors are easy to work with.
“Schools may not know how easy it is to deal with local producers,” she said. “We have the volume of beef they need on-hand. We can meet the demand.”
The procurement process is monitored through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Mitchells have their beef processed at butchers within a 45-mile radius of their ranch and also have the requisite licenses, she said.
She also has increased Spring Creeks beef sales by selling beef sticks to area stores, from their beef-sticks business started in 2022.
“We needed to have licenses and be sure that the beef sticks were made in a USDA-inspected facility,” she said.
She’s increased business through relationship-building with existing customers, she said, as well as through cold calls.
“We do business with customers already willing to pay more for products,” she said. “We know our price point.
“I like the ability to sell local, live in a rural area and support businesses here.”
The family is adding value to something functional while also having fun.
Visit springcreekscattle.com and nalf.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.